What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure To Remain At Madame Tussauds, Stephen Colbert Ties With Jimmy Fallon In Ratings, & More

Despite reports, Nicki Minaj and her booty are not leaving the Madame Tussauds wax museum.

Spokesperson Cole Kouvaris confirmed to Billboard that the controversial wax figure is staying put. She stated:

“Nicki Minaj’s wax figure has not been removed from Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The set has merely been adjusted.”

Although the figure is not being removed, the museum did beef up security after inappropriate pics were taken with the sexually posed wax Nicki.

On night two of late show premieres, Stephen Colbert tied with Jimmy Fallon in ratings, despite his slight lead on the previous night. Jimmy Fallon can thank pal Justin Timberlake for the spike in ratings among adults 18-49, as Timberlake was his guest on Wednesday night.

Colbert’s overnight rating dropped from a 4.9 to a 3.2 in households. Fallon’s jumped from a 2.4 to a 3.1 rating.

Speaking of Jimmy Fallon, he and Ellen DeGeneres had a battle Wednesday night–a lip sync battle.

Earlier that day, Fallon tweeted:

.@TheEllenShow challenged me to a lip sync battle tonight. I accepted. Now I have to choose two songs… #FallonTonight #LipSyncBattle — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 9, 2015

The host went first and began by singing The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” Next up was Ellen with Diana Ross’s “Do You Know Where You’re Going To.”

Find out who wins as the comedians go head-to-head in the clip above.

Punk’d is back on BET, and all boundaries are gone when it comes to pranking our favorite celebs.

This week, Trey Songz and Sanaa Lathan were the targets. Trey Songz got to see a guy in a wheelchair mysteriously walk, while Sanaa Lathan got a lesson in telekinesis.

Check out the hilarious video above.

American Horror Story is returning to our screens oh-so-soon.

The fifth installment of the series, titled American Horror Story: Hotel, features an all-star cast including Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Wes Bentley, Matt Bomer, Chloë Sevigny, Denis O’Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Evan Peters, and Finn Wittrock.

Check out the intense new preview trailer above. American Horror Story: Hotel premieres on FX on October 7th.

