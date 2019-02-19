R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends

The fashion world has lost a true legend. On Tuesday, French media reported that pioneering fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85. According to reports, folks have been concerned about Lagerfeld’s health for a while, especially after he was absent from his Chanel show in late January — but the Chanel fashion house just chalked it up to him being tired.

“The brand released a statement about the devastating loss, saying “A prolific creative mind with endless imagination, Karl Lagerfeld explored many artistic horizons, including photography and short films. [Everything] benefited from his talent for all the branding campaigns related to fashion since 1987. Finally, one cannot refer to Karl Lagerfeld without mentioning his innate sense of repartee and self-mockery.”

Celebs have taken over social media to express their love for the late legend. Naomi Campbell wrote, “Karl .. too many memories to write … , I THANK YOU , THANK YOU, THANK YOU !!! For taking the chance on 16 year old girl from South London and opening my eyes . May you Rest with Highest.”

Bella Hadid wrote, “Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much.”

The iconic German designer, who helmed both Chanel and Fendi before his passing, was known for transforming catwalk shows into spectacles and turning his celebrity friends into fashion’s elite. With his signature white hair and dark shades, Karl had definitely become a walking trademark. But he’s not just a famous face. Lagerfeld was also known for being quite opinionated and controversial — and for being the owner of Choupette, a cat that lives a better life than you.

That hasn’t stopped celebs from befriending him. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Mariah Carey and the Kardashians seem to be BFFs with the creative director. In honor of his life, we’re celebrating Mr. Lagerfeld with a gallery of him and his super famous friends.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty