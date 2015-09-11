Listen To Jay Rock’s New Album “90059” (NEW MUSIC)

It’s about damn time.

TDE rapper Jay Rock has been promoting his sophomore album for months now, and the long-awaited project is finally available for your listening pleasure.

On the heels of releasing his “Vice City” music video, Jay Rock drops 90059, which is currently streaming on Apple Music. The 11-track album features Jay Rock’s singles “Money Trees Deuce,” “Easy Bake” featuring Kendrick, and his collaborations with SZA, Busta Rhymes, and Isaiah Rashad.

Physical copies of the album are scheduled to hit stores next week. To purchase a digital copy of 90059, click here.