Rihanna Throws Star-Studded Block Party For NYFW & Debuts Super Sexy Puma Campaign Video

Ain’t no party like a Rihanna block party, clearly.

RiRi teamed up with Puma and Samsung to throw a top-secret block party for New York Fashion Week’s kick-off last night. And since it was Rihanna, a slew of celebs braved the rain and showed up for the star-studded event, including KimYe, The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa, Gigi Hadid, and more.

Celebrities and fans alike turned up to performances by Rih’s rumored boo Travi$ Scott and Young Thug in a crowded and blocked off area of 24th street in NYC. See more of the banging bash in the gallery below.

And speaking of Puma, the bad gal is the new face of the brand’s Platinum program. In the black and white training video, Ri rocks workout gear as “Bitch Better Have My Money” plays in the background. Let’s just say that much like everything Rihanna does, it’s super sexy.

SOURCE: Just Jared | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, YouTube