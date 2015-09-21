CLOSE
Fierce! Taraji P. Henson Slays In Alexander Wang, Leads Our Picks For Emmys Best Dressed

The 67th Primetime Emmy Awards went down in Los Angeles last night, and while the big show provided emotional moments that gave us all the feels (thank you, Viola), the red carpet was not to be missed, either.

Taraji P. Henson served complete fierceness as she strutted her stuff in a black gown by Alexander Wang. Not to mention, her face was beat to perfection. For accessories, the Empire star chose to keep it simple, rocking strappy heels and a black clutch.

Taraji’s looking better than ever, which only adds to our anticipation for the return of Empire this Wednesday.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite Emmy looks.

Kerry Washington in Marc Jacobs.

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell.

Gina Rodriguez in Lorena Sarbu.

Sarah Hyland in Zac Posen.

Laverne Cox in Calvin Klein Collection.

 

Parks & Recreation star Aubrey Plaza in Alexandre Vauthier.

Ariel Winter in Romona Keveza.

