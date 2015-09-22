Amber Rose Vents About Female Artists Charging $30K To Appear At Her Slut Walk

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Amber Rose took to Twitter to vent some frustration about her upcoming Slut Walk.

The Sister Code actress has been hard at work planning and organizing the October 3rd event to raise awareness for victim blaming and slut shaming in regards to sexual assault. But unfortunately, Amb has been encountering some roadblocks.

Apparently, some of the female artists she’s asked to perform are demanding an extremely high amount to show up and support her charitable event.

It's sad how every female artist I've asked (That's available) to perform at my Slut Walk are trying to charge me 30k-40k smh 😒 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) September 22, 2015

I'm putting my blood, sweat & tears into this Slut Walk for all of us women! & Guess what I don't make 1 red cent. Nada. Not a fucking penny — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) September 22, 2015

Shit isn't always about money smh do it for the cause! 10 thousand ppl are coming to this Slut Walk. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) September 22, 2015

Amber has put in the time trying to get this walk together, and she’s expecting up to ten thousand people to show up. We’re not yet sure which artists she’s referring to, but we hope they’ll do it for the cause – not just the cash.

To read more about Amber’s Slut Walk L.A., click over to the website.

