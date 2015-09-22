Amber Rose Vents About Female Artists Charging $30K To Appear At Her Slut Walk

Amber Rose took to Twitter to vent some frustration about her upcoming Slut Walk.
The Sister Code actress has been hard at work planning and organizing the October 3rd event to raise awareness for victim blaming and slut shaming in regards to sexual assault. But unfortunately, Amb has been encountering some roadblocks.
Apparently, some of the female artists she’s asked to perform are demanding an extremely high amount to show up and support her charitable event.
Amber has put in the time trying to get this walk together, and she’s expecting up to ten thousand people to show up. We’re not yet sure which artists she’s referring to, but we hope they’ll do it for the cause – not just the cash.
To read more about Amber’s Slut Walk L.A., click over to the website.
