Ruby Rose Blasted This Magazine For Publishing Nude Photos Of Her

OITNB‘s latest breakout star, Ruby Rose, is pissed and she’s making it known.

The model slash actress claims that Untitled Magazine published an interview in their “Girl Power” issue that features nude, unapproved photos of her, and she took to social media to call the mag out:

Imagine my shock to find that @theuntitledmagazine decided to publish images of me after we explained we wouldn’t be doing the shoot if I wasn’t appropriately covered.

According to Rose, the photos in question are from a private shoot previously done by a close friend of hers. Also, she says the interview featured in Untitled was conducted eight months ago. Untitled responded to the controversy via Twitter:

@RubyRose One of the most important issues today is #equality. We would never publish unapproved photos. We do not believe in exploitation! — The Untitled Mag (@TheUntitledMag) September 22, 2015

@RubyRose We believe in promoting female empowerment not exploitation. Any concerns with these photos was unfortunately not relayed to us. — The Untitled Mag (@TheUntitledMag) September 22, 2015

As a result, a minor Twitter beef broke out between Rose and Untitled’s social media.

@TheUntitledMag these photos were taken in The beginning of APRIL. By Dani Brubaker at smokey hollow studios. A closed set, photo approval. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 22, 2015

@TheUntitledMag happy to send you the call sheet. I had two team members with me that day and I myself even asked about photoshopping OUT .. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 22, 2015

@TheUntitledMag any nudity or "nip slips" this was all totally agreed upon.. We have followed up for MONTHS about this shoot only to find.. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 22, 2015

@TheUntitledMag now I await a full apology from yourselves.. But from all I have now heard I won't hold my breath. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) September 22, 2015

Yikes. Unfortunately, situations like this seem to have become common among celebrities. Remember Kim Kardashian‘s epic meltdown over her W magazine cover?

SOURCE: Jezebel | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter