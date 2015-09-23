Ruby Rose Blasted This Magazine For Publishing Nude Photos Of Her

OITNB‘s latest breakout star, Ruby Rose, is pissed and she’s making it known.
The model slash actress claims that Untitled Magazine published an interview in their “Girl Power” issue that features nude, unapproved photos of her, and she took to social media to call the mag out:
Imagine my shock to find that @theuntitledmagazine decided to publish images of me after we explained we wouldn’t be doing the shoot if I wasn’t appropriately covered.
According to Rose, the photos in question are from a private shoot previously done by a close friend of hers. Also, she says the interview featured in Untitled was conducted eight months ago. Untitled responded to the controversy via Twitter:
As a result, a minor Twitter beef broke out between Rose and Untitled’s social media.
Yikes. Unfortunately, situations like this seem to have become common among celebrities. Remember Kim Kardashian‘s epic meltdown over her W magazine cover?
SOURCE: Jezebel | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter