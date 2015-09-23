Meek Mill Previews New Music From “Dreamchasers 4”

Hold on, wait a minute. Y’all thought Meek was finished?

It’s been a tough few months for Meek Mill. After blasting Drake for having a ghostwriter and failing to adequately respond to multiple Drizzy disses, Meek’s been hiding under Nicki Minaj’s big ass. But he’s back, and he has some bars.

Last night, the Philly native previewed six 15-second videos of new material said to be off his forthcoming Dreamchasers 4 mixtape.

Unimpressed by Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive, Meek’s guaranteeing the fourth installment of his Dreamchasers series is going to be a “problem” and put everyone to “shame.”

We’ll see about that. Check out Meek’s videos above and his YG snippet below.

SOURCE: Instagram