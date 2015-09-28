CLOSE
The Game Talks Beef With Chris Brown, Finding True Love, & New Album “The Documentary 2”

It’s been ten years since West Coast rapper The Game released his debut album The Documentary.

Five albums and eleven mixtapes later, The Game is ready to finish what he started a decade ago with The Documentary 2. The Compton rapper stopped by Global Grind’s offices to discuss his forthcoming album, the first thing he bought after Dr. Dre gave him a seven-figure signing check, and the pressure he feels to make The Documentary 2 as good as its predecessor.

The Game also talked about other ventures like his VH1 reality show She’s Got Game, his charitable Robin Hood Project, and his charismatic daughter Cali Dream’s acting career. And after liking multiple pictures on Karrueche’s Instagram in early September, we also asked Game about the current status of his relationship with now-frenemy Chris Brown.

The Documentary 2 is due out October 2. Watch our exclusive interview with The Game up top.

