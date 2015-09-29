“That Man Is The Greatest:” Young Thug Talks Lil Wayne Assassination Accusations, Says Something Peculiar About Drake

There are many mysteries in the world yet to be solved, but it seems GQ has figured out the latest great conundrum of our time: what language Young Thug actually speaks.

Turns out he’s been speaking “East Atlanta Dothraki” this whole time and it’s going to get worse, because if we keep complaining about his mumbling, Thugga told GQ he will “make a whole fucking mumbling album.”

In a riveting Q&A, Young Thug opened up to GQ about wearing clothes made for women since he was twelve, not trying to kill Lil Wayne, shooting people, and for shits and giggles – he even touched on the Meek Mill vs. Drake beef. Take a look at some excerpts below.

Why do you wear women’s clothing?

Because women’s clothes are [slimmer] than men’s clothes. The jeans I got on right now, they’re women’s jeans. But they fit how they’re supposed to fit. Like a rock star. The only thing I probably have in men’s is, like, briefs. T-shirts. Ninety percent of my clothes are women’s.

When did you start wearing predominantly women’s clothing?

When I was 12 or some shit, started gambling, getting my own money. My dad wouldn’t buy me tight pants. I had to get my own money to buy them.

As you can guess, that makes life as a kid rather rough, so Thug revealed how he stopped kids from picking on him:

How do you get them not to fuck with you?

How? Shoot the shit out of one of them. Beat the fuck out of them. However you have to handle it. There’s no thinking [when someone disrespects you], we gotta handle it right then. So as young men, we had to do a couple things. Then people respected us.

The interviewer then asked if it was a tough month for Meek Mill after his beef with Drizzy, and Thug flipped it on her: “Tough month for Drake, tough life for the other guy,” he said.

Thug had some very peculiar thoughts on Lil Wayne as well.

Does it bother you that Wayne, one of your idols, clearly has a personal problem with you?

“Maybe if I was a peasant it would. But of course it bothers me some, because that’s what I always wanted. It was so weird: I always wanted to be in the studio with Wayne. I would tell Birdman to bring him over, but he never fucking came.”

The first time I saw you perform was five years ago…

“That was when I was Wayne. And he’s me now.”

What do you mean?

“I feel like if he had the chance to be himself or me, he’d be me. If I had the chance to be myself or him, I’d be him. That man is the greatest. If we had the biggest problem in the world, I’d still say he’s the best rapper in the fucking world. Everybody knows nobody raps better than the fucking boss.”

We previously reported that Young Thug was accused of being involved in a plot to kill Lil Wayne, but his lawyers say he idolizes the New Orleans rapper and would never hurt him. TMZ reports that lawyers for Young Thug associate Jimmy Winfrey (who is currently behind bars after being accused of shooting up Weezy’s tour bus) used some football references to try to explain the rappers’ rivalry:

The lawyers acknowledge there’s rivalry in the rap game, but that doesn’t mean rappers automatically want to kill each other. Winfrey’s lawyers say, “Clearly, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are rivals because they are fighting every year to win the same division: the NFC South. Yet, this does not provide a motive for Drew Brees to kill or maim Matt Ryan.”

This whole thing is starting to be filled with more twists and turns than an episode of Empire.

SOURCE: GQ, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty/ Prince Williams