Karrueche Teams Up With Highsnobiety For Her Hottest Photoshoot Ever

Can we take another moment just to appreciate the greatness that is Karrueche?

Can we take another moment just to appreciate the greatness that is Karrueche? The good folks over at Highsnobiety decided to go all Karrueche with the chopsticks and feature her in the eleventh issue of their new magazine.

The editorial spread was shot by Mat “Badboi” Abad, who captured Kae in a way that seriously seduces the viewer. The way Karrueche moves is mesmerizing, proving that watching her sit in a chair is something you’d practically pay to see.

Luckily for us, there is a two-minute video online to will hold you over until you’re able to buy Highsnobiety’s Magazine Issue #11. Check it out below.

