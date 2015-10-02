An Oakland-based artist was shot and killed this week while creating a mural advocating peace, Inside Bay Area reports.

Antonio Ramos, 27, was painting the mural in West Oakland at the Interstate 580 corridor with several others when a man who wasn’t in the group began touching the equipment. After Ramos and the man got into an argument, he shot Ramos and fled. The artist was working on the “Oakland Super Heroes Mural Project,” produced by Attitudinal Healing Connection, a nonprofit designed to fight violence in inner city areas with art and education.

Ramos began working with the group in 2012.

The Emeryville, CA native was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. Ramos was working on the third mural out of the six created for the project.

Oakland City Councilman Dan Kalb, stunned at the details behind the incident, released a statement to reporters.

From Inside Bay Area News:

“It’s the most heart-wrenching, most senseless thing that I can imagine,” said Oakland City Councilman Dan Kalb, whose district borders the shooting scene. “My heart goes out to his family. Here are young folks trying to do something positive for the community, and this happens.”

Attitudinal Healing Connection also released a statement and paid tribute to the artist on Facebook.

Police are investigating the shooting, calling it a homicide. Meanwhile, the group will continue to honor Ramos by finishing the mural on Monday.

They’ve also asked for the public’s assistance to come together in unity to fight senseless violence.

SOURCE: Inside Bay Area News | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

SEE ALSO:

20 Injured, Multiple Reported Dead In Mass Shooting At Oregon’s Umpqua Community College

Delaware Cops Beat Disabled Man After His Quadriplegic Wife Fails To Stand

California Artist Fatally Shot While Making Peace Mural was originally published on newsone.com