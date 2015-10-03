CLOSE
These Photos Of A Bikini-Clad Chanel Iman In Hawaii Are All You Need To See Today

View this post on Instagram

Full of Joy #hawaii #kauai 😁☀️

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

If you ask us, Chanel Iman is one-of-a-kind, and apparently the mosquitoes in Hawaii think so too.

The 24-year-old model and Dope actress always takes time out to travel the world and of course, takes some great photos while doing so. Most recently, Chanel hit the island of Kauai with friends, wearing nothing but bikinis and cute cover-ups since she touched down.

View this post on Instagram

Hidden getaway

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Paparazzi caught a glimpse at Chanel’s backside as she posed for some photos on the beach – all up and down her back, butt, and legs were dozens of bug bites. We guess they like what they see?

View this post on Instagram

Paradise Island #kauai #hawaii 🌺☀️🍃

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Even with the minor inconvenience, it appears she’s been having the time of her life on “the Garden Isle.” Check out the accompanying photos, plus the pictures of her mosquito bites here.

View this post on Instagram

Leave me here #kauai #hawaii 🌴💚🍃

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

View this post on Instagram

Girl Talk #bff @heidydelarosa #kauai #hawaii 👣👣

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Her new boyfriend, LA Laker Jordan Clarkson, is a very lucky man.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

beach bodies , Bikini Body , chanel iman , dope , Hawaii , Model , sexy photos

You May Also Like
