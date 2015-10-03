These Photos Of A Bikini-Clad Chanel Iman In Hawaii Are All You Need To See Today

If you ask us, Chanel Iman is one-of-a-kind, and apparently the mosquitoes in Hawaii think so too.

The 24-year-old model and Dope actress always takes time out to travel the world and of course, takes some great photos while doing so. Most recently, Chanel hit the island of Kauai with friends, wearing nothing but bikinis and cute cover-ups since she touched down.

Paparazzi caught a glimpse at Chanel’s backside as she posed for some photos on the beach – all up and down her back, butt, and legs were dozens of bug bites. We guess they like what they see?

Even with the minor inconvenience, it appears she’s been having the time of her life on “the Garden Isle.” Check out the accompanying photos, plus the pictures of her mosquito bites here.

Her new boyfriend, LA Laker Jordan Clarkson, is a very lucky man.

