Kehlani Feat. Coucheron “Alive” (NEW VIDEO)

If you haven’t heard of Kehlani, you ain’t livin’.

After dropping her You Should Be Here mixtape earlier this year and following up with a tour of the same namesake, the 24-year-old Oakland native is surely at a blissful stage in her budding career.

Ahead of the European leg of her tour, Kehlani is releasing visuals from her project and we love what we see so far. In her latest video, for her feel-good song “Alive,” she hits the sands of Hawaii and has some fun in the sun with her friends.

Kehlani is nothing but good vibes. Check out the video just above and leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty