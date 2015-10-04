Shorty Stay Flossin’: Kylie Jenner Spotted Ballin’ Out In New $320,000 Rolls Royce Ghost

When you’re 18 years old and already worth more than a few million dollars, money ain’t a thing to you.

That’s the message we’re getting from Kylie Jenner, who not only just bought her friend a new luxury car, but bought herself one too. According to the latest reports (and Ky’s Instagram), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality tv star is the proud new owner of a $320,000 Rolls Royce Ghost.

Flaunting her new whip all over L.A., Kylie seems to be at a good place in life. Between her new app, her family’s show, and all of her other entrepreneurial endeavors, shorty’s got it going on.

Meanwhile, her almost-brother-in-law Scott Disick has been spotted cozying up to a new girl, and she’s the same age as Kylie. TMZ reports:

Scott Disick took his new girlfriend across state lines … from New York to Florida.

Scott and 18-year-old Lindsay Vrckovnik were having fun in the sun in Miami Friday, showing skin, nuzzling and soaking in the sights. Lindsay’s got some nasty bruises on her legs.

They spent a day or so in NYC the day before, where Scott showed Lindsay around.

Check out those photos here… we’ve got the feeling Kourtney isn’t worried about a thing.

