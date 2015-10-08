Slay, Tay: Taylor Swift Is Poised Perfection On Her First-Ever GQ Cover

Inside of every superstar is an everyday human being.

Taylor Swift is arguably one of the most famous pop stars in the world, and continuously gives us a look at the girl behind the fame. Shooting her first GQ cover, Tay stands tall as she strips down to her bare self with the ocean just steps away – we’re talking minimal makeup, a tank top and bikini, and those tousled blonde locks of hers.

The monthly men’s magazine insists Taylor “rules the world,” before briefing us on the “intense, wide-ranging, Kanye-inclusive” interview that is sure to get everyone talking.

GQ dishes:

For her first-ever cover with GQ, Taylor Swift spent time with writer Chuck Klosterman, giving an intense, wide-ranging, Kanye West-inclusive interview while dodging the paparazzi and, at one point, taking a surprise call from one of the very few humans who’s as famous as she is. As Klosterman writes in the November issue, “If you don’t take Swift seriously, you don’t take contemporary music seriously…There’s simply no antecedent for this kind of career: a cross-genre, youth-oriented, critically acclaimed colossus based entirely on the intuitive songwriting merits of a single female artist. It’s as if mid-period Garth Brooks was also early Liz Phair, minus the hat and the swearing. As a phenomenon, it’s absolutely new.”

You’ll have to tune in next week to find out what famed name called Taylor mid-interview. For now, check out the cover above.

Slay Tay, slay.

SOURCE: GQ | PHOTO CREDIT: GQ