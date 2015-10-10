CLOSE
RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: K. Camp Puts His Own Spin On “Jumpman,” & More

The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert

The Game‘s “El Chapo” was leaked in September, but now, thanks to Scrillex, we’ve got the official version of the track. With The Documentary 2 finally in stores, there’s no doubt The Game’s reign has begun. Check out “El Chapo” here. [Complex]

Young Chop got into a fight with security while hosting the MyMixtapez showcase at the A3C festival in Atlanta this week. When the Chicago producer took the stage to speak on his issue with security, one guard reacted violently. Watch the video here. [MissInfo]

K Camp put his own spin on Drake and Future’s “Jumpman.” The 25-year-old rapper talks drugs, money, and more over the Metro Boomin beat. See what it’s hittin’ for here. [Rap-Up]

