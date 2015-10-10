CLOSE
Roy Woods “Jealousy” (NEW VIDEO)

When Roy Woods sings, we listen.

The OVO Sound artist has the kind of voice that haunts you hours after you’ve listened to his music – add in the visual and Roy is unforgettable.

Fresh off his Exis EP success, the Canadian musician is continuing to push music from the project, most recently dropping the video for his track “Jealousy.” Directed by Jim Joe, the video is simplistic but powerful.

Check it out above and if you haven’t heard Exis, head over to iTunes to cop it.

