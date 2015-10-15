Master P Blasts Lamar Odom’s “Phony” Friend Kobe Bryant, Warns James Harden About Dating Khloe

Lamar Odom was found unconscious on Tuesday after a four-day stay at the Bunny Love Ranch, during which – the brothel owner admits – it’s very possible that he overdosed.

After Lamar’s condition was made public, many celebrities showed their love and support— his former L.A. Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant even rushed to his side at the hospital.

Though tons have commended Kobe for dropping his pre-season games in the wake of sudden tragedy, rapper and record producer Master P isn’t buying it, calling Kobe “phony” while dismissing what he believes are half-hearted attempts to help Lamar.

Master P, who says he was “like a mentor” to Lamar, shared his true feelings about Kobe while speaking with TMZ in a market parking lot. Not only does Lil Romeo’s father come for Kobe, he comes for the Kardashians and warns James Harden about dating kurvaceous reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian.

“The truth of the matter is, it’s like so many phony and fake people out here now, and it goes to show when something happens to you. Everybody’s his friend, everybody loves you, but was that true? I don’t think so. You know what I’m saying? That’s like my wife and her lawyer sitting by my bed side if something happens to me. It ain’t real.”

When asked if he’s talking about Khloe, P responds:

“I’m talking about Kobe, I’m talking about… all this man wanted to do was play basketball. If Kobe was his friend… Kobe, like, owns the team. He could’ve got the man back on the team. That’s all he wanted. And even on that situation, I think he was just searching for love – and if you look at it, his biggest problem was: where the people at that he showed love to? Because he had a big heart.”

Watch the rest of what Master P had to say in the TMZ-provided footage here. Hopefully Lamar pulls through.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty