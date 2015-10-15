Jussie Smollett Was Stuck In The Studio During Last Night’s Episode Of “Empire”

Still in the studio westcoast. I love y'all so much. Will tweet when I'm able to watch. @EmpireFOX starts now! pic.twitter.com/JQgv1ujcHG — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) October 15, 2015

When you’re making your dreams come true, you rarely have time to stop and smell the roses. For 21-year-old Empire star Jussie Smollett, this is certainly the case.

Jussie quickly rose to fame as a talented singer and actor on the set of the hit FOX series, but just because he’s landed a starring role as Jamal Lyon alongside Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson on a truly innovative show, doesn’t mean his work is over. In fact, we think he’s just getting started.

As the rest of the world watched the juicy fourth episode of Empire‘s season 2, Jussie hustled in the studio. Although it wasn’t clear if the session was a part of his work for the series, it was clear that he missed the entire showdown.

Check out Jussie’s tweet above and tune in to FOX on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. for your weekly dose of the Lyons.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty