Kim K. Postpones Her Baby Shower, Lamar Odom Reportedly Squeezes Khloe’s Hand

The expectant Kim K. has decided to put her baby shower on hold as her entire family rushes to Lamar Odom‘s side, PEOPLE reveals.

The former L.A. Lakers player was found unconscious on Tuesday afternoon at the Bunny Love Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada. According to the latest reports, Khloe Kardashian‘s estranged husband spent $75,000 during his four-day stay at the brothel, and may have overdosed on herbal Viagra while there.

Now, there are some signs of hope, as Lamar reportedly “fluttered” his eyelids and more. Daily News reports:

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward showed small signs of progress — squeezing his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian’s hand in a Las Vegas hospital and briefly fluttering his eyelids. Other members of the Kardashian clan boarded a jet after a two-day vigil, leaving Khloe behind by herself.

A first round of dialysis seemed to improve his kidney function as the longtime NBA vet recovered from his self-inflicted wounds.

Though he is reportedly showing small signs of progress, Lamar remains in critical condition at the Sunrise Hospital in Vegas, according to the outlet.

Keep Lamar Odom in your prayers and read more about what went down at the Bunny Love Ranch here.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News