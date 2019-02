It’s safe to say that Miguel is permanently living in a psychedelic state of mind.

Known for his intriguing visuals, the WILDHEART crooner adds another dope video to his repertoire with “Waves.” The four-minute visual features Miguel performing a crazy set in a jam-packed nightclub. His longtime friends/collaborators J. Cole and Wale also make brief cameos.

WILDHEART is currently available on iTunes. Watch Miguel’s trippy new video up top.