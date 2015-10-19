IHOP’s “Hip” Twitter Goes Terribly Wrong With Sexist Tweet About Breasts

Someone on the @IHOP social media team don' gonna get fired, yo. pic.twitter.com/ddT2z7nJGX — Andrew Husband (@AndrewHusband) October 18, 2015

Twitter can be an effective tool for corporations, but IHOP took it a step too far when they objectified women in an ill-advised tweet.

According to the Huffington Post, the breakfast eatery received major backlash on Sunday evening after tweeting, “Flat but has a GREAT personality,” with a photo of a stack of their famous pancakes. The tweet wasn’t well received by fans who normally enjoy the company’s humor.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but picked up by users who called IHOP sexist for comparing breasts to food.

.@IHOP EXECS: We need a new social media strategy. INTERN: How about: phrases teenagers use to insult girls? EXECS: Brilliant! — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) October 18, 2015

.@IHOP do you guys have any sexist air conditioning i can luxuriate in — Girl Costume (@Camera_Angel) October 19, 2015

Some people — mainly men — didn’t think the joke was disrespectful to women at all.

Some dudes are weirdly attached to IHOP's sexist tweet. pic.twitter.com/pcNmVmV8Gi — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) October 18, 2015

The company tweeted an apology, calling the joke dumb.

Earlier today we tweeted something dumb and immature that does not reflect what IHOP stands for. We're sorry. — IHOP (@IHOP) October 19, 2015

IHOP’s popularity on social media gained traction last year when they began to tweet with popular slang terms like “fleek,” using hip-hop lyrics to cater to a younger audience. The tweets also snagged the attention of popular celebrities like Nicki Minaj.

Adweek reported last year the use of the terms gained an 18 percent growth in followers for IHOP in over 60 days.

Is it worth it, let me work it. I put my fork down, flip it and reverse it. pic.twitter.com/5IoqsqoqUA — IHOP (@IHOP) October 8, 2014

Sit dat ass down pls sir/ma'am > RT “@IHOP: I ain't got no type. Pancakes are the only thing that I like.” — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 11, 2015

While their current tweet may have caused backlash, using hip-hop lyrics to cater to a younger audience can be seen as culture appropriation within itself.

Pancakes, you look good, won't you back that stack up. — IHOP (@IHOP) October 7, 2014

Pancakes. Errybody got time fo' dat. — IHOP (@IHOP) September 14, 2014

We’re sure this won’t be the last time the chain finds itself in hot water over their “hip” tweets.

