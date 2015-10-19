Twitter can be an effective tool for corporations, but IHOP took it a step too far when they objectified women in an ill-advised tweet.
According to the Huffington Post, the breakfast eatery received major backlash on Sunday evening after tweeting, “Flat but has a GREAT personality,” with a photo of a stack of their famous pancakes. The tweet wasn’t well received by fans who normally enjoy the company’s humor.
The tweet was quickly deleted, but picked up by users who called IHOP sexist for comparing breasts to food.
Some people — mainly men — didn’t think the joke was disrespectful to women at all.
The company tweeted an apology, calling the joke dumb.
IHOP’s popularity on social media gained traction last year when they began to tweet with popular slang terms like “fleek,” using hip-hop lyrics to cater to a younger audience. The tweets also snagged the attention of popular celebrities like Nicki Minaj.
Adweek reported last year the use of the terms gained an 18 percent growth in followers for IHOP in over 60 days.
While their current tweet may have caused backlash, using hip-hop lyrics to cater to a younger audience can be seen as culture appropriation within itself.
We’re sure this won’t be the last time the chain finds itself in hot water over their “hip” tweets.
SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter
IHOP’s “Hip” Twitter Goes Terribly Wrong With Sexist Tweet About Breasts was originally published on newsone.com