Maryland To Stop Issuing Confederate Flag License Plates

Ariel Cherie James is a writer living in Brooklyn. You can catch her on the internets on The Urban Daily and Gorgeous in Grey. She loves colors, learning, dancing, all food everything, and laughing most of all. When she's not writing, you can probably catch her watching cartoons or acting like one.

Maryland will begin to phase out the state’s Confederate flag license plates beginning this fall.

Reuters reports that the Charleston AME church massacre in June was the catalyst behind the change, after pictures of shooter Dylann Roof posing with the flag surfaced online.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis issued the order on Thursday, lifting a 1997 injunction at Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s request, says Reuters.

Frosh issued a statement about the recall:

“I look forward to the day when these plates are no longer on the road,” said Frosh. He said that the flag is a “symbol of hate and division” that does “not have any place in government.”

The recall will go into effect November 17.

SOURCE: Reuters | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform