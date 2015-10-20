Watch Kendall Jenner Drop It Like It’s Hot During Balmain x H&M Launch Party Rehearsals

Olivier Rousteing knows how to get the people going.

Ever since the reputable fashion designer debuted his Balmain x H&M collection at the 2015 Billboard Awards, we’ve all been anticipating the moment the coveted couture hits stores. Today, we’re preparing for the collection’s launch party – but instead of doing a traditional fashion show, Olivier has asked that some of the top models in the industry attend a dance party.

In a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video for the party (above), Kendall Jenner drops it like it’s hot while serving face for the cameras. It’s no surprise that more of the #BalmainArmy will be in the building as well – we’re talking Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and more.

NYLON magazine dishes:

Tomorrow [Oct. 20th], the collection will not be shown off in a fashion show. Rather, the lucky attendees of the H&M x Balmain launch party will bear witness to a dance party—but not just any dance party. Rousteing has rounded up his favorite models (including campaign stars Kendall Jenner, Jourdan Dunn, and Gigi Hadid) for a Paris Is Burning-style dance off on a two-level runway with a customized staircase. These models may frequent the pages of Vogue—but hopefully, we’ll see if they also know how to vogue. And never fear if you weren’t one of the elite invitees: H&M will be airing the show live on Periscope for all to see. For a preview of what’s to come, Yahoo Style also aired a behind-the-scenes video of Kendall Jenner rehearsing with the professional dancers who will also be in the show. If we know one thing, this event is going to be one hell of a party.

Balmain x H&M will be available online and in stores on November 5th. Get those checkbooks out; we hear prices are pretty steep compared to other H&M collaborations.

SOURCE: NYLON | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Yahoo Style