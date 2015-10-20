“Denied Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, & Soap:” Ferguson In Talks To Settle Suit Over Criminal Justice Abuses

A year after Michael Brown‘s death in Ferguson, Missouri exposed systemic inequalities in the community’s criminal justice system, officials are in the midst of talks to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit charging unchecked constitutional abuses.

The Huffington Post reports a court filing on Monday showed that lawyers for the city and civil rights attorneys, who represent poor defendants held in Ferguson’s jail, have “been engaged in meaningful settlement discussions.”

The lawsuit was filed in February by ArchCity Defenders, as well as nonprofit Equal Justice Under Law and the Saint Louis University School of Law, on behalf of 11 individuals who had been held in Ferguson’s jail, notes the report.

Via The HuffPo:

Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, operated a municipal court that regularly violated the rights of black citizens to fill the city’s coffers, according to the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. The report, released earlier this year, said that many officers and officials “appear to see some residents, especially those who live in Ferguson’s predominately African-American neighborhoods, less as constituents to be protected than as potential offenders and sources of revenue.”

The report found that the city, police and court officials have “worked in concert to maximize revenue at every stage of the enforcement process” for several years, and that black citizens were disproportionately ticketed….

Monday’s filing was the first indication that the city of Ferguson had entered into negotiations over the lawsuit, which is separate from the justice department probe. The lawsuit at issue alleged it was the practice of the city to “confine impoverished people who cannot afford their release in grotesque, dangerous, and inhumane conditions.”

Additionally, the suit claims that inmates were “denied toothbrushes, toothpaste, and soap” and “subjected to the constant stench of excrement and refuse in their congested cells.”

As of late Monday, a representative with ArchCity Defenders told the HuffPo that both sides had agreed to a deadline extension in the case.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post

Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown's Death 14 photos Launch gallery Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown's Death 1. 2014: Michael Brown's lifeless body was left in the streets of Ferguson for more than four hours after he was killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9. Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. 2015: Tyrone Harris, 18, was shot in Ferguson Sunday night by police for allegedly attacking them with a firearm. He remains in critical condition and is facing four charges of first-degree assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle. Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. 2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters. Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. 2015: Police stand to maintain the crowd after shots rang out on the anniversary of Mike Brown's death. Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. 2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city's uprising. Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. 2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air. Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. 2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets. Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. 2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers. Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. 2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city. Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. 2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets. Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. 2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to "control" protests. Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. 2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown's death. Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. 2014: Army tanks filled the streets of Ferguson after protests turned violent in the city. Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. 2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night. Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown's Death

