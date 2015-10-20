CLOSE
Rick Ross Reaffirms His Love For Lira Mercer As Her Boobs Play Peek-A-Boo In L.A.

Whether you like it or not, Lira Mercer and Rick Ross are an item now.

Whether you like it or not, Lira Mercer, aka Galore, and Rick Ross are an item now.

The two have been pretty inseparable ever since they announced their engagement back in September. Lira even accompanied Rozay to a lunch with Jay Z, as well as to the 2015 BET Hip-Hop Awards – and she looked good in that Balmain.

#SetLife 💞

Now, they’ve been sharing photos from on set of a project they’re working on together (we’re guessing music video?), Lira baring it all in red and black lingerie, while her fiancé matched her fly in all red everything.

In one photo, MMG’s head honcho reasserts his love for the model, writing that they’re just “get’n started,” before adding the hashtag #TheRoberts.

@taliacoles on Style ‼️

But if you think those photos are sexy, get a load of Lira arriving at an Ace of Diamonds event in L.A. last night. Lira’s boobs are spilling everywhere and we can’t help but stare.

Lira Mercer Galore at AOD

Do you think Lira complements the biggest Bawse we’ve seen thus far?

Lira Mercer Galore at AOD

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

