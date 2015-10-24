Too Little, Too Late? Rihanna’s Former Publicist Issues Apology For Spreading Jay Z Cheating Rumors

Rumors of Jay Z cheating on Beyonce with Rihanna have been around ever since he first discovered the Bajan beauty.

Now, nearly ten years later, that rumor is being laid to rest. RiRi’s former publicist Jonathan Hay is coming clean and apologizing for making up the rumor that she was having an affair with Jay. According to Daily Mail, “In hopes of giving Rihanna’s debut single Pon De Replay a boost in 2005, her then-publicist Jonathan Hay claimed that the older hip hop star was cheating on Beyonce with the then 17-year-old Rihanna.”

Hay was reportedly forced to issue an apology in light of a new book, Becoming Beyoncé: The Untold Story, hitting shelves. Written by celebrity biographer J Randy Taraborelli, the book claims Rihanna was responsible for the couple’s alleged year-long separation. Hay already issued an apology to Jay and Beyonce, admitting afterward that he feels “this whole thing is very awkward.”

In a statement, Hay recalled: “The PR stunt that I did was out of desperation to help break ‘Pon de Replay.’ It was reckless and I didn’t think it was going to work. I was just throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what would stick.”

Bad move.

Hov was most recently spotted in conversation with Soledad O’Brien, Usher, and Harry Belafonte at the 92nd Street Y in NYC. The accomplished group sat to discuss “Breaking the Chains” of Social Injustice. Check out the photo above.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE MORE:

Still In Love: Beyonce Shares Romantic Selfie With Jay Z

Rihanna Is Deemed One Of “The Greats” For T Magazine, Talks Childbirth, Dating, & More