Circa 1999: Listen To A 14-Year-Old Miguel Sing On “U R On My Mind” (NEW MUSIC)

At a very young age, Miguel was already owning his talent.

To celebrate his 30th birthday yesterday, the famous “Sure Thing” singer released a 16-year-old track titled “U R On My Mind.” Featuring Blu and Anthony Williams, Miguel was just 14 years old at the time they recorded it.

Miguel shares: “NEVER BEFORE RELEASED. Recorded this song sometime in the fall of 1999 with Blu and Anthony Williams. I was 14 years old, ha. This photo was taken around Halloween 2007. Waves -M”

Though his voice has certainly developed over the years, his unique sound stood out back in 1999 as well. Check out the throwback track below.