Pittsburgh Steeler Wears Purple Cleats For Domestic Violence Awareness, Gets Fined By NFL

The NFL was embroiled in plenty of domestic violence disputes last season, but the organization may not have learned its lesson.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (wave your terrible towels) was fined $5,787 by the NFL – not for blowing his finger off in a fireworks accident, or shooting himself in the thigh – but for wearing purple cleats. During last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, William wore the cleats to raise awareness for domestic violence. This cause hits close to home, as his mother was shot and killed by his stepfather when William was seven years old.

The league’s strict rules concerning players showing any sort of personality in their uniforms is nothing new, and is only allowed league-wide during October for Breast Cancer Awareness, and November to pay respect to the United States Military. Rules are rules, but William Gay is just happy that the incident has brought some attention to the issue.

Super admirable: how William Gay/@Southcity22 is handling being fined. "People now know what purple means. We're taking steps." — Stephi (@stephiesque) October 29, 2015

Teammate DeAngelo Williams also caught some heat recently. He was fined for writing “We will find a cure” on his eye black. Williams, whose mother died of breast cancer last year, has asked the NFL if he could wear pink season-long and was denied. So he decided to dye portions of his dreads pink instead.

William Gay was, however, able to star in a Domestic Violence PSA that aired several times during this week’s NFL games. Watch it below.

