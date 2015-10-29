Louisiana Man Cashes In Half A Million Pennies From 45-Year-Old Collection

#OthaAnders saved his first penny more than 45 years ago when he found it on the ground. https://t.co/HCm83CYLJW — Wadner Pierre (@wadnerpierre) October 29, 2015

A coin connoisseur from Ruston, La. gave up his very special collection for a pretty good reason, USA Today reports.

Otha Anders, 73, cashed in his 45-year-old penny collection this week to cover a dental bill. After five hours of dumping the pennies into a counting machine at the local bank, the total came out to 513,614 pennies, or $5,136.

USA Today reports:

“I became convinced that spotting a lost or dropped penny was an additional God-given incentive reminding me to always be thankful,” said Anders. “There have been days where I failed to pray and more often than not, a lost or dropped penny would show up to remind me.”

Bank Vice President Jennie Cole said it was not a typical day at the bank when Anders had his collection of pennies rolled in on a dolly, but Anders is a longtime customer who they wanted to help.

“We value his business, as we do all of our customers,” she said. “But if we can help Anders with his endeavors, we are happy to do so.”

Anders says his wife, children, and students at his job for the Jackson School Board would also give him pennies, but he made sure they were compensated. He even had the opportunity to receive a $25 bonus for every $100 worth of pennies he turned in from the government in the 1970s, but refused.

“If I was at someone’s house and I found a penny, I would pick it up and I would keep it,” he said. “I will always tell the person that if it was a quarter, I would give it back, but since it is a penny, I’m keeping it.”

Congrats to Anders on his collection, his cash, and his determination.

