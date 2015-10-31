RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Jay Z Calls Ed Sheeran An “Alien,” Stream Gucci Mane’s New Mixtape, & More

When Jay Z calls you an alien, you’ve obviously done something right. Ed Sheeran covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine and dishes on what went down after Hov previewed his third album. [Just Jared]

Gucci Mane is making waves from behind bars. This Halloween weekend, the Atlanta legend is blessing us with the soundtrack for his upcoming movie, The Spot. Check out the mixtape here. Gucci! [Rap-Up]

We wonder if Taylor Swift will be able to shake this off? The pop star is being sued by Jessie Braham, who says she got her “Shake It Off” Lyrics from his 2013 song “Haters Gone Hate.” Take a listen and let us know what you think. [TMZ]

Boosie Badazz also has a new project for fans to listen to. Boosie suprised us with Thrilla Vol. 1 on iTunes, but you can also stream the mixtape for free here. [HHNM]

Waka Flocka Flame took a break from politics to give us his “AM 2 PM” video, the second visual from his third album Flockaveli 2. Watch here. [Rap-Up]

