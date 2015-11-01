Fan Throws Phone At Ariana Grande & She Handles It Flawlessly

I GOT IT WHEN SOMEONE THREW THE PHONE ON STAGE LOL WYD #iHeartAriana pic.twitter.com/GA2ESmO7GQ — val the pal (@cutesnarry) October 31, 2015

Ariana Grande has been in the business long enough to know that even when there’s a hiccup, the show must go on.

The 22-year-old star was sitting on the Honda stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank when an overzealous (fan?) interrupted her iHeartMedia Q&A session by tossing a phone her way.

Someone throw a phone at ariana @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/aVz7yiPpX2 — Michaella good (@Vader_good) October 31, 2015

Clearly a little startled, Ariana looks down and asks, “Did someone throw a phone at me?” and then follows up with, “Did someone just throw a phone on stage?” before telling the crowd: “That’s so dangerous.” The phone was retrieved and given back to its owner.

Dressed as Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ariana also performed her hit “Focus.” Check out the footage above – she’s such a professional.

