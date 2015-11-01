Fan Throws Phone At Ariana Grande & She Handles It Flawlessly

Ariana Grande has been in the business long enough to know that even when there’s a hiccup, the show must go on.
The 22-year-old star was sitting on the Honda stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank when an overzealous (fan?) interrupted her iHeartMedia Q&A session by tossing a phone her way.
Clearly a little startled, Ariana looks down and asks, “Did someone throw a phone at me?” and then follows up with, “Did someone just throw a phone on stage?” before telling the crowd: “That’s so dangerous.” The phone was retrieved and given back to its owner.
Dressed as Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ariana also performed her hit “Focus.” Check out the footage above – she’s such a professional.
PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty