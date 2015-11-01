RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Tink Drops Two New Tracks, Listen To Young Thug’s “Slime Season 2,” & More

Tink is a very talented young woman, this much is evident in her music. Listen to her latest offerings, “Trust No One” and “Dinero,” here. [Spin]

Young Thug kept his word and dropped Slime Season 2 on Halloween. The mixtape boasts production from Metro Boomin, London on da Track, and more. Check it out and let us know what you think. [Billboard]

Justin Bieber‘s instant hit “Sorry” got Halloween treatment. Biebs shared the funny video yesterday and it features all kinds of cool and classic costumes. Watch here. [Complex]

Skepta hit up OVO Sound Radio on Halloween night and premiered three new remixes during his set. Listen to his take on Drake & Future’s “Jumpman,” Section Boyz’ “Lock Arf,” and Sy Ari Da Kid’s “Bankroll” here. [Miss Info]

Jeremih hit us with his collaborative track “Royalty” a couple days ago, and now he’s back with a video for “Lil Freak Shawty.” The visual certainly lives up to its name. Check it out here. [Rap-Up]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty