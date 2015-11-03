Lamar Odom’s Hospitalization Has Been “Emotionally Draining” For Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is a ride-or-die chick – even when she’s divorcing you.

The 31-year-old L.A. native stuck by Lamar Odom‘s side when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, reportedly high on an herbal substitute for Viagra, as well as other drugs. Khloe even called off their divorce.

Now, her formerly estranged husband is doing much better. His kidneys are functioning properly and he’s off dialysis, according to PEOPLE. Naturally, KoKo would like to get back to work and away from the hospital. According to the site, this near-tragedy has been “extremely emotionally draining” for the reality TV star.

From PEOPLE:

“Since Lamar stabilized and moved from the ICU to the inpatient rehabilitation unit, Khloé has visited less,” a source tells PEOPLE. “After being by his side 24/7 during his stay in the ICU, it’s not strange that she is visiting less. Khloé has behaved like most people do.”

“It’s extremely emotionally draining to have a loved one in the ICU. She gave up her life to make sure that Lamar had everything that he needed,” says the source. “Now when he is better, she is smart to allow herself a break.”

The site goes on to say that Khloe’s visits have helped:

“Lamar continues to fight and does very well with his therapies,” says the source. “He is making slow progress and sometimes is frustrated. Khloé always seem to cheer him up. She made a few short visits over the weekend.”

“There is a very long road ahead of [Lamar],” Kardashian says in PEOPLE’s latest cover story. “He has to walk that road by himself, and, most importantly, he has to want to walk that road. I will be there supporting him every step of the way.”

Before Lamar’s Bunny Love Ranch drug binge, Khloe was working hard to promote her new Strong Looks Better Naked book (available for pre-order now), but canceled her tour in light of the incident. It also put a dent in her baller romance with James Harden – temporarily.

A woman’s work never ends.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram