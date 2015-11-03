What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Taraji P. Henson & Amy Schumer To Be Honored At VH1’s Big In 2015 Bash, & More

Taraji P. Henson and Amy Schumer will be honored at the VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly bash.

General manager of VH1 and Logo Networks Chris McCarthy acknowledges the influence both “breakout stars/kweens” have had on pop culture this year. In a statement, McCarthy said of Henson, Schumer, and Big In: “Amy Schumer and Taraji P. Henson dominated the cultural conversation and helped define the biggest moments in pop culture throughout 2015. “’Entertainment Weekly’ is the perfect brand to partner with to revive the ‘Big In’ franchise and create an unforgettable night that will bring viewers into the intersection of our two pop culture filters.”

What an honor.

Christina Milian and her mom have been going through a bit of a “power struggle” over her career recently, this according to the famed singer.

In a new clip from her Turned Up reality TV series, Tina and her momager, Carmen, go at it when Carmen feels like she’s being left out of important business decisions.

Watch the intense moment above. Turned Up returns tonight, November 3rd, at 10 p.m. on E!.

What can’t Quantico star Priyanka Chopra do?

She’s taking the world by storm – literally – and now to add to her wonder, the gorgeous 33-year-old is lending a hand in teaching kids about elephants in captivity.

Voicing the first-ever life-sized mechanical elephant, PETA and Priyanka team up to tell Ellie’s story of being separated from her mother, before she was held captive in a circus.

THR reports:

Chopra describes elephants as “magnificent creatures, who desperately need our help and protection.” She adds: “Ellie and I are teaching kids that elephants belong in the wild with their families and that they suffer greatly in captivity, in which they’re kept chained, forced to learn tricks, and deprived of all the things that make them happy, like family and freedom.”

You’d better keep an eye out for Ms. Chopra – it seems like she’s only getting started.

Star Trek‘s 50th anniversary is less than a year away and now rumors about a 2016 reboot are surfacing.

According to HypeBeast:

With cult TV franchise Star Trek‘s 50th anniversary set to fall next year on September 8, The Hollywood Reporter has caught wind of rumors surrounding a reboot of the show to coincide with anniversary celebrations. While currently being developed by producer Alex Kurtzman under CBS Television Studios, the search is still ongoing for a screenwriter as well as a TV network to air the show on.

Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated as official information hits.

Halloween came and went, but we’re not over the hype yet.

In a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit, the very funny talk show host steals candy from children as a Halloween prank. Watch their reactions above.

