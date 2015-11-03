David Justice & Eric Benet Team Up Against Ex Halle Berry In Seething Twitter Rant

Halle Berry has definitely experienced her fair share of relationship drama, but as time goes on, the dramatics only seem to be getting worse.

As she and Olivier Martinez go through a highly publicized divorce, two of the men she dated prior to getting married are making things worse by chiming in. But we guess everyone is entitled to tell their story, right?

Halle’s ex, former Major League Baseball player David Justice, hopped on Twitter to clear his name this afternoon after the media revived old stories alleging he was the ex-boyfriend who abused Halle. But not only did he shut those rumors down, he alluded to a supposed bitter side of Halle the public eye doesn’t get to see, also referencing her contentious relationship with Gabriel Aubry, father to her daughter, Nahla.

David also says the 49-year-old and her team purposely attempted to destroy his reputation, before warning Olivier the same would happen to him. David deleted most of his rant when the media caught wind of it, but here’s how it went, courtesy of Us Weekly:

Reading the latest Halle Berry Reports,it wasn't me who hit Halle causing the ear damage.Halle has never said that I hit her. — david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

It was a former Hollywood boyfriend (WS) that she told me ! #getyourfactsright

— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

When she first reported that she had been in abusive relationships,she wouldn’t name the “famous” former boyfriend (WS).. — david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

She was mad at me leaving the relationship so she and her Hollywood Team just tried to destroy my character.It had to be my fault,right? — david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

Yup..Me,Eric,Gabriel and Olivier were all her “Knight in Shining Armor”,until it ends..Then we all become the worst guys in history.

— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

Only the guys in the relationship with Halle know the real deal..there will be another,of course.He’ll be called “The Best” until it ends. — david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

Just wait,Olivier..It’s coming! She insinuated that her daughter wasn’t safe around Gabriel..look it up and see the reason! Just wrong.smh

— david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

It just makes me mad to still see the same lie being perpetuated about the source of her abuse being me.Never happened!#formerboyfriend

— david justice (@23davidjustice)November 3, 2015

Not long after, another ex of Halle’s, Eric Benet, tapped in to the standoff:

My man at @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis' mornin'! — Eric Benet (@ebenet) November 3, 2015

After deleting the tweets, David explained the reason for his rant. According to Us Weekly:

“Having three kids, [ages] 15, 13 and 11, the careless reporting of me being the one who caused her hearing loss is unacceptable,” David told Entertainment Tonight. “That was the only purpose of my tweets, really. I just felt that if I didn’t say anything about this particular thing, my kids’ friends might read it and assume that it was true. I’m in the community coaching baseball, football, and basketball, and I can’t have that.”

He further clarified that he meant no disrespect. “I don’t have anything else to say about Halle nor was I trying to bash her,” Justice told ET. “Nor will I speak on all of the other rumors of our relationship.”

