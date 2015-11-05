Silkk The Shocker Talks About His Relationship With Master P, Working On New Music, & More In The NJZ

Silkk The Shocker is back in the business like he never left. He has a new movie – More Money, More Family – and new music that will have you breaking out your old Fubu jerseys.

Silkk stopped by the No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to chat about where he’s been, taking a step back, the old No Limit days, opening the door for other Southern acts, his relationship with his brother Master P, and more.

During the conversation, Xilla asked Silkk his feelings about G Herbo using No Limit in his squad name, and his response is worth checking out.

We’re also getting a Hot Boyz 2 – that info alone is worth pressing play on the video.

Special thanks to JJC Jackets for the sick leather jacket.