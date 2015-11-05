Metta World Peace Felt “Bitter” Toward Kardashians When He Heard Of Lamar Odom’s Coma

Master P isn’t the only one who felt salty towards the Kardashians when Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel last month.

Lamar’s ex-teammate, Metta World Peace, admits that he was upset with the famed family before even really knowing what had happened to his longtime friend. During an interview with VladTV, Metta spoke on his and Kobe’s relationship with Lamar, saying:

“Kobe FaceTimes Lamar. Kobe tried to reach out to Lamar plenty of times before this incident happened. I was reaching out to Lamar.”

He adds: “When Kobe found out Lamar was in the hospital, he was furious … I was in tears.”

Metta goes on to say that he’s been texting Lamar and even though he hasn’t heard back, he’d like him to know he is supported.

As far as the Kardashians go, the L.A. Laker reveals: “I was a little bit bitter towards the Kardashians without even knowing the situation.”

Watch the rest of his candid, heartfelt sit-down above.

