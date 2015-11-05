Hip-hop mogul Jam Master Jay passed over ten years ago, but his legacy still lives on.

Next week, the Jam Master Jay Foundation for Music presents its first annual “Hip Hop Lip Sync Battle” in New York, where the city’s top executives will showcase their “MC” skills for what promises to be a memorable night. Not only will it be a great night for hip-hop lovers, the battle will assist in raising funds for NYC art and music programs.

The official press release teases:

Contestants will go to ridiculous lengths to win your vote. Join us and some of the hottest artists and industry executives as they reverse rolls. For once, the celebrities will walk the room as the corporate executives battle one another lip-sync-style.

See you at Subrosa (63 Gansevoort St) on Tuesday, November 10th. Doors open at 7pm.

SOURCE: MadMimi.Com