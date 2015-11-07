What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Kourtney Speaks On Scott Disick’s Disappearance In New KUWTK Teaser, & More

Kourtney Kardashian stuck by Scott Disick‘s side for years while he struggled with depression and alcoholism, but recently, he’s spiraled out of control, making it very difficult for Kourt to continue to support him.

In a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser, Kourt sits with her mom Kris Jenner and little sister Kim K. for a candid chat about her kids’ dad. Kris asks Kourtney if Scott is okay and the somber reality star responds:

“I don’t know. I mean, this is what he wants to be doing, so there’s nothing I can do at this point. That’s life.”

Watch the honest moment above.

Now that it’s been confirmed they’re dating, Gwen Stefani is opening up about her Blake Shelton romance – sort of.

The Voice judge spoke about her co-star during a radio interview this week, telling Dallas’ 103.7 KVIL that Blake is “a pretty rad guy.” Prior to that interview, she’s also spoken about Blake and Pharrell helping her get through her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

“There’s been loads of people that have helped me with this tragedy. There’s definitely key people that have pointed me into the right direction. Blake really helped me. Not to change the subject, but it’s kinda on the same subject, Pharrell was literally like a guardian angel.”

We wish them all the best.

This is exciting.

Chloe Grace Moretz will star in the live-action film, The Little Mermaid.

The 18-year-old actress and model hit Instagram with the big announcement, and seemed just as excited as the rest of us. We’ve definitely got to see this with hits theaters.

Chloe as Ariel? Yes, please.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram, E!