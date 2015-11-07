Congrats! Melanie Fiona Expecting First Child With Longtime Boyfriend Jared Cotter

We’re ecstatic to report that Melanie Fiona and her longtime boyfriend, singer-songwriter Jared Cotter, are expecting their first child together.

The “4 AM” singer made the announcement on Instagram, posting a beautiful video of herself with her growing baby bump in hand and on full display.

The clip also serves as a visual for Melanie’s new song “I Want It All” and we love what we see so far, as Melanie has never looked happier than she was in that moment.

Join us in congratulating the beauty and her budding family.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram