RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Dr. Dre Releases Pusha T’s “R.I.C.O.” Remix On Beats 1 Radio, & More

Dr. Dre dropped Pusha T‘s remix to Meek Mill & Drake’s “R.I.C.O.” during The Pharmacy on Beats 1 Radio. Pusha talks drug money, real men, and big money taking little money on his version of the controversial track. Listen here. [HHNM]

The Pharmacy was lit last night, as Dre also brought us his never-before-heard track “Naked,” which features Marsha Ambrosius and Sly Piper. Check it out here. [Miss Info]

Rick Ross has a remix for us as well. After going back and forth with 50 Cent on Instagram this weekend, the bawse gets back to the music and puts his own spin on Drake and Future’s DS2 track “Where Ya At?” Check out “Renzel” do his thing here. [Rap-Up]

Big Sean went back to his hometown Detroit to perform a special concert this past Friday. If you missed it, watch as the “IDFWU” rapper brings Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Jhene Aiko on stage for an epic night. [Miss Info]

