Back On? Khloe Kardashian Spotted Out With James Harden For First Time Since Lamar’s Health Scare

Khlo’Money got her groove back–at least it seems that way.

The reality star was spotted out and about in Hollywood with rumored beau James Harden at Lure Nightclub on Sunday night. Although the pair left the club separately, their outing marks the first time they’ve been seen together since Khloe rushed to be by Lamar Odom‘s side after his health scare last month.

Adding fuel to the relit fire, she posted a clip of the Houston Rockets shooting guard’s funny interaction with a reporter during one of his games, writing, “@jharden13 side eye game is strong! I love this video!”

Their rekindled romance comes just a couple of weeks after Khloe opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about her future with James while Lamar was still in recovery, telling the mag, “James has been very supportive and awesome. He’s been great with me. His season is starting, and I’m just allowing everything to unfold. If it’s ever too overwhelming [for him], then I understand that as well.”

Check out the clip above of the pair during their first date night in months, courtesy of TMZ.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty