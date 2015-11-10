YouTube Sensation Ceresia Turns The Tables On Drake In Her Version Of “Hotline Bling”

Drake‘s instant hit “Hotline Bling” was just given the Ceresia treatment.

The YouTube sensation puts her own spin on Drizzy’s booty call anthem, letting her ex-bae know that, yes, she’s been out doing her thing, she’s never alone, and he’s not about to make her feel guilty for it either.

Jadakiss, Justin Bieber, and Iman Shumpert are just a few of the other famed names that have all added their own twist to the catchy tune. Watch Ceresia’s cover above and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Warner Music/OVO Sound