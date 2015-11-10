John Legend Unveils The Shocking Contents Of Chrissy Teigen’s Underwear Drawer

Does Chrissy Teigen wear any underwear at all – ever?

During a segment on Tyra Banks’ new show FABLife, the pregnant model cut to a clip of her husband John Legend walking us through her closet. Chrissy warned viewers ahead of time that her musical boy-toy isn’t the “greatest narrator,” but we beg to differ.

John makes fun of all the shoes Chrissy owns, which not surprisingly, is a lot. But things get more interesting when he takes his focus off Chrissy’s shoes and zooms in on the contents of her dresser. “What’s in these little drawers?” John asks as he opens the top one.

John then heads over to what he says is his wife’s underwear drawer and, spoiler alert, it’s empty. Watch the funny clip up top.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty