Khloe Covers Redbook Magazine, Credits Her Kurves To Exercise & Talks James Harden-Lamar Odom Situationship

The youngest and blondest of the Kardashian sisters kovers Redbook magazine and spills a lot of tea. After encouraging little sis Kylie Jenner to be honest about her lip injections, Khloe continues to insist that she’s done nothing but work out to enhance that bodacious booty of hers.

We’ve never seen exercise do what it’s allegedly done for the Krew, but Koko’s always kept it pretty real, so we guess we’ll take her word on it for now (side-eye). Khloe also talks about Caitlyn Jenner and how difficult it is to call her “Dad” when she’s wearing a dress, before dishing on her new boyfriend James Harden.

You can pick up your personal copy of Khloe’s Redbook issue on November 17th. Until then, here are a few interesting excerpts:

On her booty being real:

“When I started working out, it wasn’t about weight loss; I was going through a really hard time and needed an emotional release. Once you start getting in the tabloids claiming you have fake body parts, then it’s like, ‘Okay, I made it. Now I’m really working out,'”

“Kourtney said yesterday, ‘I got so happy because someone said I had butt implants.’ And I was like, ‘Doesn’t it make you feel good?’ She’s like, ‘I really feel good. I’ve got to keep it up!'”

On her struggles with Caitlyn:

“It was difficult for me that Bruce wasn’t honest with me. The transition had nothing to do with it. I love Caitlyn. She still likes us to call her our dad, but it’s hard when, you know, Dad’s now wearing a dress.”

On the new kind of attention James Harden receives because of her family:

Our family brings a different amount of—not fame—attention. Instead of just being known for his talent, he’s now known for being someone’s boyfriend. We’re used to it, but for a person new to this, I’m like, ‘Oh, God. I’m sorry.'”

In addition to talking with Redbook, Khloe also took a few minutes to speak with E!’s Maria Menounos. Maria dove right in, asking KloMoney how James feels about her Lamar Odom situationship following his hospitalization.

From Khloe, via E!:

“James has been great he’s been really supportive, really understanding. But I’ve been honest.”

“I think it’s honest communication just really being honest and hearing [Harden’s] feelings as well—what he’s comfortable with and what he’s not, and I have to respect that.”

Khloe goes on to explain that things are more complicated than the media makes them out to be:

“I understand why it’s confusing to other people because it’s confusing to me, too, but I understand why the media wanted to make it this great love story like that would be wonderful but there are so many more layers that people are forgetting.”

Khloe’s new book Strong Looks Better Naked is in stores now. Be sure to pick up your copy.

SOURCE: E! | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty