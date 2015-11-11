Lamar Odom Has A Lot Of Questions Regarding Khloe’s New Flame, James Harden

When it comes to Khloe Kardashian‘s relationship status, we’re all a little confused right now.

While Lamar Odom continues his recovery in a Los Angeles hospital, the former NBA star has been asking a lot of questions regarding his estranged wife’s new man, James Harden. PEOPLE reports: “Lamar keeps asking everyone about Khloé’s new guy James,” says the source.

Also, while many fans have been holding out hope for a romantic reunion between Khloe and Lamar, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner doesn’t appear to be one of them: “Kris is visiting Lamar at Cedars about twice a week and said he’s doing very well in therapy and pushing himself,” the source says. “Kris doesn’t believe Khloé will get back with him.”

This comes shortly after Khloe told the magazine that getting back with Lamar is “not in our thought process right now.” The reality star was also photographed leaving a nightclub with James earlier this week.

