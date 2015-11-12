What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Rebel Wilson Explains Beef With The Kardashians, & More

At this point, if you reference Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape as the reason she’s famous, are you talking facts or just hating?

Comedienne Rebel Wilson was on Australian radio station KIIS FM at the start of this month, when she spoke about the difference between working for recognition and getting your start the way Kim K. did.

From Us Magazine:

The Pitch Perfect star, 35, revealed on Australian radio station KIIS FM on Nov. 4, that she had been asked to present an award at this year’s MTV VMAs alongside Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, but refused because what the Kardashians “stand for is totally against what I stand for,” she said.

The straight-talking Aussie also found the family’s rise to fame somewhat distasteful. “I’m all about personality and working hard to get to where I am,” Wilson explained. “How Kim Kardashian got famous from the sex tape and I just went to acting school and worked really hard…” she mused.

Obviously her comments made headlines, but it doesn’t end there. Rebel is now convinced the Kardashians are attempting to smear her name. She tweeted:

I'd be very happy to debate the Kardashians anywhere / anytime / any topic. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 12, 2015

Or maybe their publicist can just stop the smear campaign against me because I made one prompted comment about them on Australian radio? — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 12, 2015

In any event, I'm MORE than over this little thing and wish the K clan well X even sent them flowers 🌷🌼🌹 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 12, 2015

Rebel Wilson is one bold chick.

Just like us, Daily Show host Trevor Noah isn’t here for Donald Trump.

The hunky new host played a clip from the recent GOP debate during Wednesday’s show, in which Trump praises former President Dwight Eisenhower for deporting over one million immigrants. After the clip, Trevor set the record straight. Via THR:

“First, Eisenhower ended up deporting probably 250,000 immigrants, and second, that program that Donald Trump loved so much was officially called ‘Operation Wetback,'” Noah said.

After the audience audibly reacted to the name, Noah replied: “There’s something to be said for a policy that doesn’t hide where it’s coming from. It’s like if ‘stop and frisk’ was called, ‘Hey, what’s in that black guy’s pockets?'”

Noah also mocked Trump for complaining at the debate that Carly Fiorina was interrupting people. “It’s pretty clear — Donald Trump only wants women on stage after he’s awarded them some kind of sash,” Noah said, referring to Trump’s Miss Universe organization.

We had a little crush before, but Trevor, this is full-on love now.

Jay Z is a mastermind who’s always plotting his Takeover.

So, the new reports claiming Hov is the one behind Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas‘ recent success don’t surprise us at all. According to TMZ, Roc Nation “quietly” merged with the two stars’ management company, Philymack, earlier this year.

We’re told Jay took a keen interest in both singers and started engineering some pivotal career moves in late 2014 … Nick appearing on the cover of Flaunt magazine in his underwear and playing in the Made in America Festival. He also put Demi in Vanity Fair magazine and got her on ‘SNL.’

Read more about Jay Z’s alleged involvement in their careers here.

George Clooney is a man of the people.

While visiting Scotland, the legendary actor stopped by Social Bite, “a cafe in the city that donates all its profits to charity and offers a program where customers can buy a warm beverage or food for a homeless person,” according to TIME.

The site continues:

“I like what they’re doing, I think it’s a very important cause,” Clooney said. “I think the idea that we can all participate in everyone’s difficulties is really important.” BBC reports that Clooney donated $1,000 (about £650) to the cafe.

Giving back to the less fortunate – a must.

