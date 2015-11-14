MILF-To-Be Chrissy Teigen Flaunts “New Thighs” In Sexy Baby Bump Photo

Babies have a tendency to put the fire out in a relationship, but somehow, things are only getting sexier in the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend romance following news that they’re expecting.

The model and tv personality is excited about the inevitable changes that her body will go through in the months that follow, so much so, she pulled her skirt up to reveal her growing baby bump on Instagram. Chrissy wore a nude bodysuit that covered the goods, but showed a lot of leg and thigh. According to the post, she isn’t mad at her new shape and neither are we. A little thickness never hurt anybody.

Bae was committing to an early Thanksgiving. She says it was for a blog post, but might pregnancy cravings have anything to do with it?

Check out the photos above. Chrissy’s absolutely the cutest.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News